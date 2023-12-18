Twitch rolls back new nude art rules over AI concerns

Twitch has been forced to change new, relaxed guidelines over nude art on the streaming platform due to concerns about AI.

Last week, Twitch made several changes to its guidelines on sexual content and nudity after it banned a number of streamers that used camera angles to make it appear as if they were topless [via PC Gamer].

The new rules included a more relaxed stance on “drawn, animated, or sculpted” depictions of breasts and genitals and allowed for “artistic depictions of nudity.”

“Part of this update included changes to how we treat fictionalised nudity,” wrote Twitch in a blog. “For years, we heard from artists that our content policies were limiting. In making this update, we were trying to be responsive to these requests and allow the thriving artist community on Twitch to utilize the human form in their art.”

However, just two days after the new rules went live, Twitch has confirmed it will be rolling back some of the changes.

“Upon reflection, we have decided that we went too far with this change,” said Twitch. “Digital depictions of nudity present a unique challenge – AI can be used to create realistic images, and it can be hard to distinguish between digital art and photography.”

“So, effective today, we are rolling back the artistic nudity changes. Moving forward, depictions of real or fictional nudity won’t be allowed on Twitch, regardless of the medium,“ the platform confirmed before apologising for the confusion caused by the update.

Last December, hundreds of artists protested the use of art created using Artificial Intelligence on professional portfolio site Artstation.

