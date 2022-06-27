Twitch streamer Ibai breaks record with 3.3million viewer count

Twitch streamer Ibai Llanos Garatea has set a new record by having 3.3million concurrent viewers in a single broadcast.

The new record was set on the weekend (June 26) during the Spanish steamer’s La Velada Del Año II boxing event. The 3.3million concurrent viewership has beaten the previous record set by TheGrefg at 2.5million.

“Historia,” the official Twitch account said on Twitter, celebrating Ibai’s milestone. “Congrats to Ibai Llanos on setting a new Twitch record with a peak of over 3.3million concurrent views during today’s boxing and entertainment event, La Velada del Año II.”

HISTORIA Congrats to @IbaiLlanos on setting a new Twitch record with a peak of over 3.3M concurrent views during today’s boxing and entertainment event, La Velada del Año II. pic.twitter.com/5WUKrz0FkF — Twitch (@Twitch) June 25, 2022

Not only did Ibai break Twitch records, he also gained over 400,000 new followers on the platform. This brought his total followers count to over 11million, although streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins remains number one with 18million.

Additionally, during the boxing event Ibai also gained 45,172 subscribers. This generally translates to over $110,000 (£89,542) in subscriber revenue in a single stream (via, Dexerto).

Ibai is the most successful Spanish streamer on the platform and his new milestone has even beaten his previous personal record of 1.5million concurrent viewers. The new record also proves how big Twitch’s Spanish audience is as well.

Ibai was a content creator for G2 Esports from 2020 to 2021 and is also the co-owner of the esports team KOI. He’s best known for his esports commentating, and while he’s the most popular Spanish streamer in the world, his YouTube channel is also just as successful with more than 9million subscribers.

In other news, Twitch streamer Imane “Pokimane” Anys has spoken out against “simp” hate online, saying that it reinforces misogyny.

“Isn’t it weird young boys are being told ‘simping’ is so terrible? ‘If you’re doting on a women, it’s so terrible.’ But it’s not,” she said during her stream.