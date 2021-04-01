Twitch streamer ‘Ludwig’ has been live for over two weeks

Full time Twitch streamer Ludwig Ahgren has been live streaming his daily life for almost 17 days, but the end looks to be in sight.

Ludwig began his never-ending “subathon” stream on March 14, where 20 seconds would be originally added to the length of his stream for every new viewer who subscribed to his channel.

After 2 weeks of streaming, the final hours of the Ludwig’s subathon have begun. As of writing, the stream has under 2 hours left before it will end, however the timer has been going up slightly with every new subscriber, adding a few more minutes of time to the clock.

Since the stream started over 2 weeks ago, the number of seconds added to the stream have been lowered to 10 seconds, with Ludwig introducing a 31-day cap because of how popular the stream has become. Viewers are also limited to gift 100 gift subscription purchases, or they will be banned until the end of the stream.

ONLY AN HOUR LEFT IN MY SUBATHON !! — ludwig (@LudwigAhgren) April 1, 2021

Ludwig, who is usually a gaming and just chatting streamer, has been live for so long that he has has to resort to eating and sleeping on camera, sometimes leaving the stream room to go shower.

The stream currently averages at about 20,000 – 30,000 viewers at a time and since starting the subathon, Ludwig has surpassed over 2 million followers on Twitch, with the stream gaining more recognition by the day.

In other Twitch related news, a pair of Call of Duty: Warzone streamers were recently suspended from the website for cheating after the voice actor for Mara noticed their activity.