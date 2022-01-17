Twitch streamer Pokimane addresses double standards on the platform

Twitch streamer Pokimane has spoken on the double standards viewers have when it comes to attractive female streamers.

On January 12, Imane “Pokimane” Anys decided to turn her stream off after another streamer, Jidion, instructed his fans to harass her Twitch viewers. Due to his actions and breaking terms of service guidelines which prevents streamers from harassing each other, Jidion was banned for two weeks while fellow streamers voiced their support for Pokimane, calling out the “sexist” abuse she received.

Following Jidion’s ban, Pokimane also decided to speak out on the double standards Twitch fans seem to have when it comes to female streamers, saying in a recent broadcast, “Why is it that people like to hold how attractive someone is against them?” (thanks, Dexerto).

“People would be like ‘your viewers only like the way they look, and they want to f**k you’. For starters, that’s rude and gross. Nobody asked. Even if people do find a female streamer attractive, what’s the issue? What’s wrong with finding someone hot?”

Pokimane continued to talk about how people discredit her success and the work she does on the platform due to her looks. She likens the double standards to how famous male actors have fans who may find them attractive, but people don’t bring this up to discredit them

“Who the f**k ever cares,” she continued. “No one goes to them and says ‘your fanbase thinks you’re cute’. Why is that used as a means to discredit female streamers’ work? That is what I don’t understand. They never go ‘you’re a sh*t actor because your audience thinks you’re cute’.”

Pokimane recently received a 48-hour suspension on Twitch for streaming Avatar: The Last Airbender. She remains the biggest female Twitch streamer on the platform, having officially passed 8 million followers in July 2021.

