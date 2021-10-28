Twitch streamer Pokimane now co-owns Evo, an iconic fighting game tournament

By announcing her position at talent management firm RTS, Twitch streamer Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys has inadvertently revealed that she co-owns Evo (Evolution Championship Series), the biggest fighting game tournament in the world.

Yesterday (October 27), Pokimane announced that she is the co-founder and chief creative officer of RTS, a “talent management and brand consulting firm” that aims to “fix the gaming and esports industry”.

As PC Gamer reported, RTS bought Evo in March and now runs the event alongside Sony. As co-founder of RTS, Pokimane’s position within the company makes her one of the co-owners of Evo.

Evo is the biggest fighting game tournament in the world, an annual event that attracts fans and competitors from all across the world. While it originally launched in 1996 with the name Battle By The Bay, the tournament has been running under the name Evo since 2002.

Exclusively for fighting games, the last Evo tournament included brackets for Street Fighter 5, Tekken 7, Mortal Kombat 11 and more. Evo 2021 was cancelled due to the ongoing pandemic, however it is currently scheduled to return in 2022, hosted in Las Vegas between August 6-8 and August 13-15.

RTS describes Evo as “one of the most pioneering and storied events in gaming”, with CEO Stuart Saw adding that the company wants to “reimagine the creator economy and esports in a way that focuses on the sustainability of our industry”.

Back in August, Pokimane shared that she was feeling “burnt out, unlike any other way I’ve been burnt out in the past“, and suggested she would look to change the way she streams.

