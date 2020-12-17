Twitch to ban words like “simp” and “virgin” as insults

Twitch has announced that it will no longer allow words such as “simp”, “incel” and “virgin” to be used as insults on its platform.

During a new livestream, Twitch COO Sara Clemens spoke about the changes to its revamped hateful conduct and harassment policy, which is set to go into effect on January 22, 2021. “Using terms like ‘simp’, ‘incel’ and ‘virgin’ as an insult – to negatively refer to another person’s sexual activity – is not allowed under this new policy,” she said.

“In addition to the policy change, we’re also proactively denying emotes that include the term ‘simp’. And we remove them when reported, and we’ll keep doing that once the policy changes,” she added.

Advertisement

However, the words won’t be banned entirely from the platform and will only warrant action from Tiwtch when used negatively. “Using these terms on their own wouldn’t lead to an enforcement but we would take action if they were used repeatedly in a harassing manner,” a Twitch spokesperson told The Verge.

Besides the aforementioned words, Clemens also noted that “negatively targeting another person with sexually-focused terms”, such as ‘whore’ or ‘virgin’, could also warrant action from the platform.

Other sexual harassment offences include unsolicited sexual advances, suggesting that a person’s channel is only popular or has not been banned due to sexual favors and threatening to leak a person’s nudes without consent. The full updated policies, which also include guidelines on harassment and other forms of hateful conduct, can be found here.

In other gaming news, CD Projekt RED has announced its intentions to adjust the spawn rates of dildos in Cyberpunk 2077, following a Kotaku report on the “distracting” amount of dildos within the game.