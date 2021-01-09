Following the ban of the PogChamp emote a few days ago, Twitch has decided that they will roll out a new PogChamp Emoji every 24 hours.

After the emote was banned, Twitch released a statement on Twitter, saying that ““We want the sentiment and use of Pog to live on – its meaning is much bigger than the person depicted or image itself– and it has a big place in Twitch culture.”

Twitch followed this up by saying “We will work with the community to design a new emote for the most hype moments on Twitch.”

Advertisement

On January 8, Twitch replied to eSports commentator Sean Plott, otherwise known as Day9, suggested Twitch create a “database of streamer and/or general faces. Whenever someone types PogChamp, display one of those faces at random.”

You know what? In the spirit of figuring out 2021 together, let’s just roll with it for now! Get ready for a new PogChamp every 24 hours, starting today. https://t.co/R16EyASsFx — Twitch (@Twitch) January 8, 2021

In response they said “in the spirit of figuring out 2021 together, let’s just roll with it for now!”

The first new PogChamp emote has been made out of streamer Unrooolie, aka Kenny McWild, who sent a message to twitch saying that he would “Like to throw my name in the hat for the replacement of Pogchamp”

Dear @Twitch I would like to throw my name in the hat for the replacement of Pogchamp. it’s a great idea from @SpawnOnMe of replacing that emote pic.twitter.com/FXmTBQCAYs — Kenny McWild❼ (@unrooolie) January 7, 2021

The emote was banned after Ryan Guiterrez, known online as Gooteks tweeted in support of the rioters on Capital Hill on January 6, asking if there would be “civil unrest tonight for the woman who was executed inside the Capitol today, or will the #MagaMartyr die in vain?”

Advertisement

Twitch has begun to make changes that aim to make the platform more appropriate for mainstream.

This ban comes just weeks after Twitch announced a new harassment policy, aimed at making the platform safer. Amongst other things, the Confederate flag was banned in the most recent wave.