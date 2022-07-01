Twitch will let streamers share their ban lists to fight harassment

Streaming website Twitch seems to be gearing up for a “shared ban” feature – which would allow streamers to share their ban lists with other channels.

This comes from Zach Buusey, who shared a screenshot showing off the “shared ban” feature seemingly in action. As noted by PC Gamer, the use of the “shared ban” feature appears during the presentation of the Guest Star feature – which will let streamers invite anyone with an account directly into their stream feed.

As of publication it doesn’t appear that Twitch has outlined exactly what the shared ban feature will mean, with the nature of how it will work still a mystery. There’s also no indication of when it will come to the streaming platform.

Twitch will be launching a "Shared Ban" functionality at some point in the future, enabling you to directly share your bans list with another channel.#TwitchNews pic.twitter.com/jr5zq5ioEH — Zach Bussey (@zachbussey) June 30, 2022

The Guest Star feature will tell streamers if who they’re inviting is a possible ban evader, serial harasser or suspicious user, but it looks like it will also say whether or not they now have a shared ban as well.

Twitch has been making an effort to improve bans on the platform for some time, as it was reported back in May of this year that the platform would provide more “specifics and clarity” over how they work.

“Safety is a journey, and this is a number-one ask from our community,” said Twitch VP of trust and safety Angela Hession to the Washington Post. “So we’re looking at how we can attach more details for people to understand — like the video itself. That’s something we’re definitely working on.”

