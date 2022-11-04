Twitter’s gaming lead amongst those laid off by Elon Musk

Twitter’s social lead of gaming is one of the many members of staff that’s been let go by new boss Elon Musk.

Last week (October 28) Musk completed his takeover of Twitter Inc, becoming the platform’s new owner and instantly firing numerous top executives at the company including CEO Parag Agrawal, chief financial officer Ned Segal and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde.

It was then revealed Musk was set to lay off approximately 3,700 Twitter employees, which is 50 per cent of Twitter’s work force. Despite a reported lawsuit being filed against those plans, emails notifying staff that they would be losing their jobs were sent out earlier today (November 4).

And it looks like Twitter’s social lead of gaming is one of those members of staff that’s lost their job.

Shiraz took to Twitter to share a video of them changing their bio from “social lead @Twitter @twittergaming” to “Welp, former social lead”. He captioned the clip “cool, get to do one of these finally earlier than I thought.”

cool, get do one of these finally earlier than I thought pic.twitter.com/V5yIe9KVrB — shiraz 🫡 (@shiraz) November 4, 2022

In another tweet, they revealed they had found out that they had been fired because they were locked out of all their corporate software as well as their company computer.

Earlier this week, as rumours about potential layoffs began to spread, Shiraz tweeted: “To all the creators, influencers, athletes, actors, streamers, and gamers I’ve had the pleasure of speaking to on behalf of Twitter, it’s been an honour no matter what happens.”

“I always tried to champion creators and gaming internally to the best of my ability, no matter how small or big you were, y’all were on a level footing to me and I did my best to treat y’all as such,” he added. “I’ve been at Twitter nine and a half years so if it’s my time, it is what it is.”

In the first week of Elon Musk’s ownership of Twitter, he’s been told to “fuck off” by Kathy Burke over plans to charge a monthly fee for verification and has seen hate speech balloon on across the social media platform.