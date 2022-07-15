Two-day celebration of all things ‘Farming Simulator’ to take place next week

The schedule for FarmCon 22 has been revealed, with the two-day celebration of all things Farming Simulator set to take place next week in Germany.

The convention kicks off July 21 with a virtual pre-show, that’ll include a two-hour Twitch stream offering a first look at the upcoming Farming Simulator Platinum Edition expansion, which will include new machines and a new map.

FarmCon 22 then takes over John Deere Forum in Mannheim, Germany on July 22 for a full day of activities. There will be presentations on the new map Silverrun Forest, alongside the reveal of a new, unannounced park, a new third-party park as well as a talk on “How Brand and Products Get Into Farming Simulator”.

Alongside Q+A’s with developers, FarmCon will also be hosting a Bailing Royale, an event in which competitors stack virtual hay bales against each other, against the clock – check out the full schedule here.

Curious what is happening at #FarmCon22 next week?

Then find the full schedule and more information about our Fan Event on our blog. https://t.co/DR6j2iv1MN — Farming Simulator – Now Available! (@farmingsim) July 14, 2022

“The anticipation for FarmCon is growing daily – we have so much new stuff in store and can’t wait to share our fruits of labour with our community” said Boris Stefan, head of publishing at GIANTS Software. “Besides the product news for Farming Simulator 22, I’m most looking forward to the personal conversations in a familiar atmosphere.”

The live event will be streamed on Twitch and simultaneously translated from German, to “transport the fascination of FarmCon out into the world.”

Late last year, it was revealed that Farming Simulator 22 had been more popular than other high profile games in Europe, according to gaming sales statistics.

By January, over 3million copies of Farming Simulator 22 had been sold, with devs saying “we are excited to embrace new opportunities and projects in 2022 – with new content to extend the experience of simulated agriculture.”

