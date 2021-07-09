Two genre blending games are free on the Epic Games Store this week

Two new games are free on the Epic Games Store this week, Bridge Constructor The Walking Dead and Ironcast.

Both of these games will be free until July 15, 4pm BST, according to the store listing.

Bridge Constructor The Walking Dead is a lighter take on the zombie universe, as it has been mashed up with physics-based bridge building. The game boasts “use of movable objects and explosives to lure walkers to their doom” and “brutally funny walker ragdoll physics”.

Advertisement

The game includes characters from the TV show as well, like Daryl, Michonne and Eugene. All of whom players need to create a stable bridge for to help them escape from hordes of zombies.

Check out a trailer for the game below:

The other game that’s free until July 15 is Ironcast, which has Candy Crush style puzzle gameplay mixed with alternative Victorian-Era mech combat.

The Epic Games Store page reads: “Inspired by Victorian-era science fiction writers such as H.G. Wells and Jules Verne, Ironcast is set in an exciting alternative history; a time when refined men and women in top hats and bonnets commanded gigantic walking war machines, laying waste to the enemies of the British Empire!”

Check out the trailer below:

Advertisement

Ironcast is also a roguelite, where death of a mech is permanent but persistent rewards still carry over. Gameplay is turn-based and features ‘nodes’, which can be used both offensively and defensively to win battles with other steampunk mechs.

Don’t miss these two games on the Epic Games Store.

In other news, journalist Jeff Grubb still sees a Nintendo Switch Pro releasing in 2022.

When asked on Twitter is the OLED model is the replacement for the Switch Pro he said: “I still have only ever personally heard 2022 for a Switch Pro. And if that still happens, I’ll continue to speculate that [it] will have 4K output with a significantly more efficient chip with DLSS.”