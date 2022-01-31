Two more Agatha Christie games are on the way including a “brand new adventure”

Two more Agatha Christie games are on the way, according to publisher Microids.

Following success with Agatha Christie: The ABC Murders and, most recently, Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The First Cases, a contract has been signed for two more games. Microids and Agatha Christie Limited have stated that the titles will involve a “revisited classic” and a “brand new adventure”.

The games will be developed by two studios with one of them being the newly started Microids Studio Lyon.

Advertisement

Director of Microids Studio Lyon, David Chomard, explained that Christie’s work is “timeless”. He added that it “captivates all generations of investigation fans”.

Microids editorial director, Alain Milly, acknowledged that the company had renewed its partnership with Agatha Christie Limited after “about a decade” working together.

For now though, there is no news on specifics regarding the games. All we know is that they both involve Hercule Poirot rather than other Agatha Christie characters, and that one will be an entirely new story.

There’s also no word yet on a release date or even any screenshots of what to expect.

Currently, Microids is preparing to release Syberia: The World Before in March. The point and click adventure game was originally meant to be released in December but was delayed until March 18 to “offer the best possible experience”. Potentially, more Agatha Christie news may follow the launch.

Advertisement

Elsewhere in gaming, the Cruelty Squad developer has teased an Ikaruga-style game on Twitter. Few details have been provided other than a simple look at the game’s style. Also, the Steam Deck verified playable list now includes over 100 games.