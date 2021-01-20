Two new ‘PUBG’ games are expected to launch by 2022

Krafton, the publisher behind the popular battle royale game PUBG, has revealed that it is working on two new games set in the PUBG universe.

Krafton CEO Kim Chang-ha recently told Bloomberg that the company plans to release a new PUBG-based battle royale mobile game this year, with a second PUBG-related PC and console game by 2022. Further details are currently unknown.

These two titles are in addition to the previously announced survival horror game, The Callisto Protocol, which will be set within the PUBG universe. The game, which is also targetted for a 2022 release, and is being designed to be “the most terrifying game of all time”.

Besides PUBG Corp, Krafton also oversees a three other gaming studios, although the PUBG franchise remains its crowning achievement so far. However, the company is seeking to expand its range in the entertainment industry.

Kim revealed that the publisher is working on an animated show that will be released on streaming services. The company is also planning to venture into films and dramas, and is reportedly open to inquisition in these areas.

PUBG Mobile was recently crowned the highest grossing mobile game in the world for 2020, generating over $US1.1billion in revenue. It was also the fourth most downloaded game of 2020, with over 175million downloads globally.

Publisher Tencent Holdings announced in December that it had banned over 2million PUBG Mobile accounts for using hacks and cheat. 31 per cent of the banned users had modified their character models, while 18 per cent enabled X-ray vision cheats. Other bans included aim hacks, speed hacks and hacks that modify an area of damage.