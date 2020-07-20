Two new ‘Shin Megami Tensei’ games are coming to the Nintendo Switch

The Shin Megami Tensei series is coming to the Nintendo Switch with two new titles set to be released in 2021.

Developer Atlus announced the news during today’s (July 20) Nintendo Direct Mini. Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne is getting a HD remake and is scheduled to be released in Spring 2021. Additionally, the developer also announced that a new entry in the series titled Shin Megami Tensei V is coming at a yet to be announced date in 2021.

Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster is the return of the 2003 cult classic RPG which was originally released on the PlayStation 2. The Nintendo Switch release is set to receive a visual upgrade, which the below trailer demonstrates through in-game footage.

After the announcement, viewers were then treated to a further reveal as the developer unveiled Shin Megami Tensei V – an entirely brand new sequel that is scheduled to receive a simultaneous world wide release in 2021. The trailer provided a small insight into how the game will look and hinted at a female protagonist. You can watch the teaser below:

Atlus’s other work consists of the popular Persona series, which the company recently made the Persona 4 Golden game available on PC for the first time. The developer has created a Persona 5 spin-off released on the Nintendo Switch titled Persona 5 Scramble, a hack-and-slash side story set in the same world. To date, western players are yet to see a localised release of the game.

The Shin Megami Tensei news took up much of the Nintendo Direct Mini’s time, however other smaller announcements were made. The Zelda themed rhythm game Cadence Of Hyrule is set to receive three downloadable content packs with additional characters and online shooter Rogue Company is getting ported to the system with cross-platform play.

In related news, a Crysis Remaster is also coming to the Switch and developer Crytek recently released a video that highlighted many of the graphical and technical features coming to the game. Included was destructible environments, dynamic lighting systems and motion controls specific to the Switch.