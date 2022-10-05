Two new ‘The Witcher’ spin-off games are on the way

CD Projekt Red has confirmed that two new The Witcher games are set to be released, separate from the upcoming trilogy.

Along with The Witcher 4, which is internally codenamed Polaris and serves as the start of a new trilogy of games, the studio is also working on an enhanced edition of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, which is set to be released on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC later this year.

As well as this, two new games – codenamed Canis Majoris and Sirius – are also set to be released in the Witcher universe, though developed by studios outside of the main CD Projekt Red team.

Sirius will be developed by Molasses Flood, the studio recently purchased by Projekt Red, with scant first details revealed in a tweet by the studio.

Of the first game, they wrote: “Canis Majoris is a full-fledged Witcher game, separate to the new Witcher saga starting with Polaris. It will be developed by an external studio headed by experienced developers who have worked on past Witcher games.”

A separate tweet announcing Sirius added: “Sirius is a codename for the game developed by Molasses Flood, set in The Witcher universe and created with support from CDPR.

“It will differ from our past productions, offering multiplayer gameplay on top of a single-player experience including a campaign with quests and a story.”

Last month, CD Projekt Red confirmed it was already “thinking about” new The Witcher games beyond the next instalment.

Development on The Witcher 4 was announced earlier this year, where it was described as being the start of a “new saga” for the franchise.

Asked to elaborate on the company’s use of the word “saga” during their latest earnings call on September 7, president Adam Kiciński said: “We said that there’ll be a new saga, but of course now we are pre-producing the first game of this saga.

“But we have in mind more than one. So like the first saga was three games, so now we’re thinking about more than one game. We are in pre-production on the first game from the second Witcher saga.”