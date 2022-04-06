‘Two Point Campus’ delayed so devs can “deliver the best possible game”

Two Point Studios has confirmed that the release of Two Point Campus has been delayed.

The management sim was originally due for release next month but in a bid to “make sure we deliver the best possible game” Two Point Campus will now be released August 9.

“Our ambition from the start has been to release Two Point Campus across all PC and console platforms simultaneously to the quality and standard that our community expects from us,” said Mark Webley, game director at Two Point Studios.

“We will use these additional three months to optimise Two Point Campus for all platforms,” he added.

We've been knocked back… We have some news to share on the release date for Two Point Campus, which is moving back from 17th May to 9th August. We're really sorry, but it's for the best! Read more here – https://t.co/wAkyJFkfq0 pic.twitter.com/ztUaHHaFeE — Two Point Campus (@TwoPointCampus) April 6, 2022

The game is a sequel to the time management sim Two Point Hospital. It will task the player with building and running their own university campus environment, where decisions will shape the lives of the students they enrol along with the staff they hire.

For the first time, players will be able to build outdoors and develop their very own campus grounds, buildings, and surroundings, as well as lay down dorm rooms, pathways, hedgerows and more.

Two Point Studios was founded by ex-Bullfrog, Lionhead, and Rare devs. “I think when we’ve tried to be hip back in the past, those games dated a lot more than when we did things in the past, which perhaps were more about the gameplay than it was about the tech,”creative director Gary Carr told NME in a recent interview.

“A lot of our team are a mixture of smart, fresh people to the industry and, you know, haggard old farts like me and Ben (Hymers). I think that’s a lovely mixture, where we’re not necessarily trying to follow trends. It kind of feels like its own thing. It’s important to be timeless as well.”

Two Point Campus will now be released on August 9 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

