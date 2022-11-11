‘Two Point Campus’ to introduce mod support “very soon”

Two Point Campus is set to introduce modding to the management sim, with a beta version launching “very soon”.

Writing in a blog post, developers Two Point Studios said: “We’re working on getting modding into Two Point Campus so you, our lovely community, can make super cool stuff for your fellow players.”

“In our previous game, Two Point Hospital, we enabled Steam Workshop and had the ability for players to make their own custom wallpapers, rugs, and so on. We wanted to take this a bit further in Two Point Campus though, so for the first time ever, we’ll be enabling players to mod actual items in the game.”

The mod support for Two Point Campus will use Mod.io “ to enable cross-platform mods for our PC and Console players.”

📣 We are officially bringing mod support to Two Point Campus on PC & Console with our friends at @modiohq! We're looking for modders to take part in a small beta very soon, so if that's you, get in touch! More info here 🔗 https://t.co/kKTUCTLQGT pic.twitter.com/pOVqXMy6EA — Two Point Studios (@TwoPointStudios) November 10, 2022

The studio went on to confirm that modding is being developed in different stages, with items being the first. “If all goes well, we’ll start looking into what other areas of the game we can do to give you more power to adjust your experience in unique and interesting ways,” said Two Point Studios.

The company also teased a beta launch “very soon” and asked for any experienced modders to reach out to take part.

Elsewhere, the studio teased “a very exciting couple of months.”

“If modding isn’t really your thing, that’s ok! We’ve got lots more to talk about soon,” Two Point continued.

Two Point Campus launched on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch on August 9.

In a four-star review, NME wrote: “A true sequel in the best sense, Two Point Campus is as moreish and satisfying as a greasy breakfast after a night on irresponsibly cheap student union pints. It’s clearly been designed as a platform for DLC, but what’s here is still substantial. Two Point Hospital was a deft revival of an old management classic. Campus feels like the beginning of a brand new one.”

In other news, Nintendo has confirmed it redesigned its Switch console to be more energy efficient than the launch model.