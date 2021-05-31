‘Two Point Hospital’ sequel ‘Two Point Campus’ leaked by Microsoft Store

Hospital sim Two Point Hospital is getting a sequel in the form of Two Point Campus, a game that was leaked this morning (May 31) on the Microsoft Store.

In the now-removed listing, Two Point Campus appeared to be a university simulator game, following on from the management aspects of Two Point Hospital. The game revealed courses such as Gastronomy Classes where students can learn to make “giant pizzas and enormous pies”, and Knight School which teaches jousting and chivalry.

The listing for Two Point Campus was preserved by the Quarter To Three Forums, detailing more of what the game had to offer, including new outdoor landscaping features.

“Campus is jam-packed with new creative tools to help you build the university of your dreams,” reads the Two Point Campus listing, “For the first time, build in the great outdoors as you develop your own delightfully educational campus environment, housing the top teaching facilities in the land. Whether you prefer building on simple foundations, or placing every tree, you can build the university you want.”

Gameplay will feature the ability to build libraries, hire staff, direct academic courses, create clubs, and more. Two Point Campus players will be expected to care for their students by providing pastoral care and a pleasant environment.

A few images of Two Point Campus were also leaked, showing the colossal pizza-making equipment, and jousting tournaments.

