Ubisoft address issues of PS5 players unable to upgrade their games

Ubisoft has addressed the issue certain PS5 owners are encountering when attempting to upgrade a PS4 version of a game to the next-gen counterpart.

Since the PS5’s release, numerous PS5 users (specifically the UK) have been unable to obtain the free upgrade for Ubisoft titles that are eligible for the update, including Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion. With the UK release of the console being November 19th, the issue has gone unresolved for almost two weeks.

As discovered by Eurogamer, one potential workaround has been to create a second account set to Turkey and download the upgrade through there.

Ubisoft has since released a small statement on Twitter, declaring that it is “aware players in the UK are experiencing issues upgrading physical versions of some Ubisoft games”, adding that it is “working to resolve this”. It finished by confirming that “anyone experiencing this issue will still be eligible for their free upgrade”. There’s no estimated time on when the fix will be live.

Read the full statement below:

We are aware players in the UK are experiencing issues upgrading physical versions of some Ubisoft games from PS4 to PS5. We're working to resolve this, and can confirm anyone experiencing this issue will still be eligible for their free upgrade. Stay tuned for more information. — Ubisoft Support (@UbisoftSupport) November 30, 2020

As some users have pointed out in the comments below Ubisoft’s statement, the issue is not strictly tied to the UK. One PS5 owner in France told Ubisoft that they have the same issue, while another has reported the problem from South Africa.

The company’s launch titles for the next-gen systems have received a rocky release. Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla has been proven to run better on the PS5 opposed to the Xbox Series X – which it was heavily marketed on. The game is also prone to screen tearing on the Xbox versions, which the company are working to improve.

Additionally, Watch Dogs: Legion has had its multiplayer expansion delayed to allow more time to fix any issues. One major problem currently operating within the game involves a save data fix, in which players are unable to save their game. The issue currently affects PC and Xbox Series X players.

Ubisoft also has some new releases heading to systems later this week. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege next-gen update arrived today (December 1), while Immortals: Fenyx Rising launches for PC and consoles on December 3.