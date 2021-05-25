Ubisoft claims it has made “considerable progress” since abuse allegations

Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot has released a statement on the company’s progress since last year’s allegations of abuse and sexual harassment.

In his statement, the Ubisoft boss shared insight on what the company has enforced in order to create a “safe and inclusive workplace” following the allegations. Guillemot outlined the various new platforms the company is said to have set up for employees to report inappropriate behaviour, alongside a channel that allows users to remain anonymous.

Moreover, Guillemot also noted that these reports will be “received and treated by an independent external partner to guarantee impartiality”. He added that the channels have allowed the company to “launch a series of investigations and based on their outcomes, we took appropriate actions, including training, disciplinary sanctions and dismissals”.

Ubisoft has also put its employees through various anti-harassment assessments and focus groups, as well as conducted an audit of its HR processes and policies with the help of an external vendor. These efforts have led to an overhaul of the company’s internal Code Of Fair Conduct, which it claims is now “clearer, more comprehensive and more actionable”.

Guillemot also highlighted the various leadership changes that have taken place, including the appointment of a new Head Of Workplace Culture and the creation of a VP of Global Diversity & Inclusion. “Considerable progress has been made, and we will continue to work hard with the ambition of becoming an exemplary workplace in the tech industry,” he added.

“Management – myself included – have a responsibility to act as role models and be exemplary for our teams,” Guillemot continued. “I want to stress my personal commitment to continue to improve our workplace culture and create real, lasting and positive change at Ubisoft.”

Guillemot’s statement comes hot on the heels of a report from French daily Le Télégramme, which suggested that the company had failed to make significant changes to its internal culture and management following last year’s allegations. However, the report was later refuted by Ubisoft.

In 2020, Guillemot had promised to make a “structural shift” in Ubisoft to combat workplace toxicity following a slew of abuse and sexual harassment allegations. In the same year, the company had suspended and fired several high-profile employees, including Assassin’s Creed Valhalla creative director Ashraf Ismail, Ubisoft Singapore director Hugues Ricour and former VP of editorial Maxime Béland over such allegations.