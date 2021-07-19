Ubisoft announce ‘Tom Clancy’s XDefiant’, a free-to-play multiplayer FPS

Ubisoft has announced Tom Clancy’s XDefiant, the latest entry to the Tom Clancy franchise that players will be able available starting August 5.

Coming via a worldwide reveal earlier today (July 19), Tom Clancy’s XDefiant will be a free-to-play multiplayer shooter that “combines intense gunplay with personalized loadouts and specialized factions”. Looks like those leaks earlier this year were spot on.

Players will be able to personalize their character with a variety of traits and abilities, as well as “an arsenal” of weapons and attachments.

The game will feature a range of factions from other Ubisoft games, including Splinter Cell, The Division and Ghost Recon.

The 6v6 game will have “arena and linear game modes” such as “Domination and Escort”, and will also feature “uniquely designed maps in rotation” similar to Rainbow Six Siege.

Created by Ubisoft San Francisco, developers have confirmed that the game will be developed and updated as it goes on, and will be updated with new factions and characters as the game goes on.

In the video description, it’s noted that the game will be updated with “a range of characters and abilities from the Clancy universe and beyond.”

The first upcoming closed test will be available for PC players in the US and Canada only, and will begin on August 5.

Interested fans can register for a chance to play in early access here.

