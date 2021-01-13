Ubisoft announced to be working on an open-world ‘Star Wars’ game

The recent Lucasfilm Games banner has formed a partnership with Ubisoft to create an open-world Star Wars game.

The two companies will work together on a new Star Wars project, using Ubisoft’s Massive Entertainment division as the developer, who have previously worked on titles such as Tom Clancy’s The Division 2.

News of the upcoming project was announced via a recent report from Wired. It’s reported that the game is still in very early development, as it’s still within its recruitment stages. Amongst the staff, Julian Gerighty has been confirmed as the game’s creative director. Gerighty’s previous credits include The Crew and Tom Clancy’s The Division 2.

The in-game engine will also be Massive Entertainment’s Snowdrop engine, which has previously been used for Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 and South Park: The Fractured But Whole.

Outside of being an open-world adventure, details on the project are scarce, however, it marks the end of almost eight years exclusivity with EA over Star Wars games, with the mark of a new studio developing the project.

The Wired report states that “EA will keep making games in the future”, but the new Lucasfilm Games company is able to source new company’s for projects in the future.

Sean Shoptaw, senior vice president of Global Games and Interactive Experiences at Disney, reportedly spoke to Wired, stating “EA has been and will continue to be a very strategic and important partner for us now and going forward, but we did feel like there’s room for others.”

Yves Guillemot, the CEO of Ubisoft, added that Star Wars is an “amazing source of motivation for our teams to innovate and push the boundaries of our medium”, and will be “an original Star Wars adventure that is different from anything that has been done before”.

Lucasfilm Games was announced on Monday as a new universal company for all Star Wars games. Additionally, the company also announced a partnership with Bethesda yesterday (January), which will see the creation of an Indiana Jones game.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order also received a next-gen patch, adding new enhancements for the PS5 and Xbox Series consoles.