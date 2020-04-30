Watch: The trailer for ‘Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla’ is here

Update: Ubisoft has unveiled the trailer for Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, which will launch during the holiday season later this year.

The trailer confirms that the game will be set in the Viking era, and will see the Norsemen take on the British. The cinematic trailer nods to several recurring themes in the newer editions of the Assassin’s Creed series, including sea travel, conquest battles and – of course – a Hidden Blade, the assassin’s weapon of choice. Pre-orders are now available.

Watch the trailer below:

Original story: Ubisoft has revealed the setting and title of the next chapter in the Assassin’s Creed game franchise, Valhalla. Presumably, it will transport players to the Viking age, seeing as in Norse mythology, Valhalla refers to an enormous hall located in Asgard, a realm ruled over by the god Odin.

The reveal was an unusual one, with Australian graphic artist BossLogic, being enlisted by the publisher to create a teaser artwork for the game from scratch across an eight-hour stream on Twitch, Mixer and YouTube. The finished piece features the game’s protagonist, a Viking, carrying an axe with an assassin symbol engraved into it, while a raven takes flight nearby – avian scouts are a recurring theme in the Assassin’s Creed series.

On one side of the Viking, the illustration shows boats sailing on stormy waters, set against icy mountains, under the glowing Northern Lights. On the other, Vikings are seen doing battle on land, with a ruined castle in the background.

Check out a timelapse of the artwork’s creation below.

The official UK account for Assassin’s Creed has since tweeted about Valhalla, offering a tiny glimpse at what the upcoming game may contain. Through the tweets, it’s apparent that legendary Norse figure Odin will be playing a role in the game’s events. Check it out below.

With Odin behind them, no force can stop their advance. Follow the livestream to discover the setting of the next #AssassinsCreed #AssassinsCreedLive >> https://t.co/bz6d5k9Fdx pic.twitter.com/5jPBJMriq7 — Assassins Creed UK (@Assassins_UK) April 29, 2020

The first trailer for Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla will drop today (30 April), and is expected to include a release date, as well as the platforms it will be released on. The debut trailer will be a cinematic trailer, setting the scene for the game, instead of a gameplay trailer.

The Assassin’s Creed franchise made its debut in 2007. Since then, the franchise has become one of the biggest gaming titles worldwide, spawning 11 sequels and spinoffs. Valhalla will be the 12th instalment in the series. The franchise was also adapted into a feature film, starring Michael Fassbender and Jeremy Irons.