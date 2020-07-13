Ubisoft announces mobile port of ‘Brawlhalla’ for iOS and Android

Ubisoft has announced that its free-to-play 2D brawler Brawlhalla will be released on mobile platforms in August.

The iOS and Android ports of Brawlhalla was revealed during the publisher’s Ubisoft Forward presentation on July 12. The game will launch on mobile devices on August 6, and players can pre-register for the game via Brawhalla’s website in order to receive a special reward at launch.

The accompanying announcement trailer highlighted new fully customizable touch screen control options. The trailer also noted that Brawlhalla will support “cross-play for everyone”, as is the case with other editions of the game.

Advertisement

Check out the announcement video below.

Brawlhalla first went into open beta in 2015 and was officially released for PC, PS4 and Mac in 2017. The game was later ported over to the Xbox One and Nintendo Switch in 2018. Brawlhalla currently boasts over 40 million players worldwide.

The game has also secured official crossovers with popular series such as Tomb Raider, Adventure Time, Steven Universe and most recently Ben 10.

In other Ubisoft news, the company has announced a release date for the highly anticipated Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla. The game will arrive on November 17 on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Google Stadia. It is currently unclear when the PS5 and Xbox Series X will launch.

Advertisement

Ubisoft also showcased new gameplay mechanics such as assaults, in which players will engage in large-scale battles against opposing forces. Operating in a similar vein to Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey‘s conquest battles, these climatic fights will push players through cinematic action to achieve victory.