Ubisoft announces ‘Tom Clancy’s Elite Squad’ release date

Ubisoft has announced the release date for its upcoming mobile game, Tom Clancy’s Elite Squad.

The will launch worldwide on August 27 for iOS and Android devices. The date was unveiled during the Ubisoft Forward event on July 12, alongside a brand-new cinematic trailer for the upcoming title.

Tom Clancy’s Elite Squad is a free-to-play mobile RPG featuring iconic characters from the Tom Clancy universe, including fan favourites from Splinter Cell, Ghost Recon, the Rainbow Six franchise and The Division.

Check out the trailer for the game below.

Players will lead their squads in dynamic 5v5 battles on iconic battlefields from Tom Clancy’s lore, including the Base Of Operations from The Division and Valletta, Malta, from Splinter Cell Conviction. Players will have to “trigger strategic orders with perfect timing” in order to win.

The game will also include a campaign mode that introduces a brand-new storyline, where players will have to face a new threat to save the world. The campaign will feature multiple chapters, with a variety of unlockable soldiers and unique narrative scenes.

Players can also challenge other squads in the arena for intense PvP battles or even join forces in guild wars for an immersive and competitive experience. Pre-register at the official Tom Clancy’s Elite Squad website to receive an exclusive item – Montagne’s Tier 2 Weapon, an M1911 pistol – when the game launches.

In other Ubisoft news, the company has revealed that its new battle royale, Hyper Scape, is currently in open beta for players on PC. Alongside the entry into early access, the company also announced that the game would be coming with a new weapon titled Harpy, a hack known as Shockwave and a free 30-tier battle pass.