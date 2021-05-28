Ubisoft has confirmed that crossplay testing has started for Rainbow Six Siege, as it moves toward integrating the service into all its PvP games.

In a tweet sent out by the Rainbow Six Siege Twitter account, it was confirmed that “crossplay between PC and cloud gaming platforms is currently being tested”. It also appears that further details will be announced in the Ubisoft Forward presentation during E3.

Crossplay between PC and cloud gaming platforms is currently being tested. Tune in to Ubisoft Forward on Saturday, June 12th for more information on Rainbow Six Siege’s plans for Crossplay and Crossprogression. — Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) May 27, 2021

The tweet itself mentioned cloud gaming platforms integrating with PC, but Rainbow Six Siege fans have discovered other pieces of information that suggest full console integration is on the horizon. An image captured by a Twitter user, for example, appears to show a direct choice between PC and console.

The Ubisoft Forward presentation will start at 8pm BST, and has already been suggested as the source of Far Cry updates alongside the now-confirmed Rainbow Six Siege information. Our complete guide to E3, including schedules, rumours, and news, can be found here.

Rainbow Six Siege appears to be getting a new operator also, as a video of Mina ‘Thunderbird’ Sky was released last week. The clip showed the operator getting ready to take off in a rescue chopper while talking about her potential role in the game.

“Preparation. Speed. Precision,” she says. “These are essential when it comes to saving lives. And that’s how I fly.” The trailer also confirmed that Thunderbird will be a defender.

In related news, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot has released a statement on the company’s progress since last year’s allegations of abuse and sexual harassment.

In his statement, the Ubisoft boss shared insight on what the company has enforced in order to create a “safe and inclusive workplace” following the allegations. Last year, Guillemot promised a “structural shift” in the way the company operated.