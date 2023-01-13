Ubisoft call ‘Assassin’s Creed Mirage’ a smaller and more “intimate” game

Ubisoft has said that the upcoming Assassin’s Creed spin-off Assassin’s Creed Mirage is a smaller and more “intimate” game.

According to the new game’s creative director Stéphane Boudon, the change came about due to the “epic journey” that recent games in the series took players on, with over 100 hours of gameplay often needed to complete them.

Speaking to GamesRadar, Boudon said: “Amongst our fans, we started hearing the desire for a character-driven story, focused on the core pillars of the first ACs in a more intimate scale.

She added: “It resonates with us as well, as developers, and this was the starting point of the project.”

The game will come out at some point in 2023, with a firm release date yet to be confirmed.

A trailer for Mirage was released last September, which followed a familiar face through a “tightly crafted, narrative-driven” game set in Baghdad.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage will put players in the shoes of Basim Ibn Ishaq, a major character in 2020’s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. However, Mirage will be set roughly 20 years prior to the events of Valhalla, and follows Basim through his journey to becoming an assassin in 861 AD Baghdad.

A trailer for Mirage introduces Basim as a street thief who is saved from prosecution by an assassin. From there, he is inducted into the order and trained by his mentor Roshan, who is voiced by Shohreh Aghdashloo.

Ubisoft has shared that Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be a “tightly-crafted, narrative-driven” game that will closer resemble the earlier Assassin’s Creed games. It will be “more driven and linear” than recent entries such as Odyssey and Valhalla, and will place more of a focus on stealth, faster parkour, and traditional assassinations.

In a list of 12 upcoming games to get excited for in 2023, NME said that Assassin’s Creed Mirage represents “a fantastic chance for fans to revisit everything they originally fell in love with the series for”.