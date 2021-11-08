Ubisoft Canada announces pay rises in bid to keep best talent

Reports suggest that Ubisoft‘s Canadian studios are offering pay rises to their staff in a bid to combat many of the most senior developers leaving the increasingly troubled company.

In a report by Kotaku, Ubisoft Canada has announced pay rises for many of its workers. The pay rises are set to go into effect immediately with employees also receiving more vacation days and better parental leave pay too.

Ubisoft Canada is responsible for games including Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Far Cry 6 and Watch Dogs Legion. The company has offices in Montreal, Quebec City, Toronto, Chicoutimi, Halifax, and Winnipeg.

While on the surface, the pay rises might sound like a good selling point for the firm, there’s a catch. Sources have told Kotaku that those who currently earn the most are seeing the biggest increases, suggesting that the studio is continuing to reinforce existing inequalities there.

According to the worker group, ABetterUbisoft, junior staff are receiving an increase between 5 and 7 percent while the most senior staff are seeing increases of up to 20 percent. “In addition, by weighting the pay rises enormously in favor of senior staff, management are exacerbating the gap between the highly and low paid workers,” explained ABetterUbisoft to Kotaku.

Ubisoft has countered that by explaining there will be “another adjustment to come in April” and that “this is the first of a number of initiatives we are announcing to provide a competitive employer offer”.

Ubisoft has had various troubles lately. Only last week, ABetterUbisoft, made up of current and former employees, sought public support in its fight for better practices at the company.

Last month, its workers demanded action following news that Activision would meet some of its employees’ demands after similar issues with inequality and harassment within the company.

Earlier in the year, Ubisoft Singapore was under investigation by a fair employment watchdog over allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination. At the time, Ubisoft CEO, Yves Guillemot, responded to an open letter by employees that called for industry-wide change against harassment and abusive behaviour.

