Ubisoft cancels all pre-orders for ‘Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time Remake’

Ubisoft has cancelled all pre-orders for its remake of Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time, but insists the game will be released.

Originally announced in 2020, the remake of the 2003 action-adventure game was due for release in 2021 before it was delayed by a couple of months to allow the team “more time to complete the game”.

It was then delayed several more times, most recently in June 2022 where its planned 2023 release date was pushed back following The Sands Of Time’s shift in development studios.

Originally the game was being worked on by Ubisoft Pune and Ubisoft Mumbai, but in May it was confirmed development would be led by Ubisoft Montréal, the studio which originally created the Sands Of Time trilogy.

In a new FAQ, Ubisoft confirmed that “Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time Remake is not cancelled. The game is currently in development at Ubisoft Montréal, but “at the moment, a new release date has not been set.”

The dedicated FAQ went on to explain that “since the game currently does not have a release date, existing pre-orders have been cancelled and refunded where applicable.”

Previously, Ubisoft had said “If players wish to cancel their pre-order they are invited to contact their retailer. They will be updated on the project as the development is moving along.”

In the FAQ, Ubisoft went on to say that “beyond Prince Of Persia: The Sands of Time, there are currently no plans to remake any other Prince Of Persia title”.

In June it was confirmed that Ubisoft’s CEO Yves Guillemot would be voluntarily taking a €310,607 (roughly £266,430) pay cut due to the company failing to meet financial targets, as well as the execution of internal reforms stemming from sexual misconduct accusations within the company in 2020.

