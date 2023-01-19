Ubisoft cancels mysterious multiplayer game ‘Project Q’

Ubisoft has confirmed the cancellation of mysterious player-versus-player (PvP) game Project Q.

A large amount of footage from Project Q was leaked online last year, leading to Ubisoft confirming the existence of the game.

“So, we heard you heard,” started a tweet from the studio. “‍Introducing codename “Project Q”, a team battle arena letting players truly own the experience,” it continued. “The game is in early development and we will keep testing, so for now all you can do is register for upcoming tests.”

Advertisement

In a follow-up tweet, Ubisoft explained that the title was not a battle royale. “The game will feature a variety of PvP modes with one single goal in mind: fun!”

So, we heard you heard… 🤷 ‍Introducing codename “Project Q”, a team battle arena letting players truly own the experience! The game is in early development and we will keep testing, so for now all you can do is register for upcoming tests: https://t.co/TMRKwiUzbJ pic.twitter.com/hZ40OkPdum — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) April 23, 2022

Over the past few months, Ubisoft has been quiet about Project Q and, following rumours about its cancellation, has now confirmed the project has been shelved.

In a statement shared with VGC, Ubisoft said: “We can confirm we will no longer support the development of Project Q in order to focus on priority projects, to which our teams are being reallocated.”

Last week, Ubisoft announced it was cancelling three unannounced games, while delaying Skull & Bones citing “major challenges as the industry continues to shift towards mega-brands and long-lasting titles”.

Ubisoft then teased that a firm release date announcement will be coming “very soon,” and shared new gameplay footage.

Advertisement

Recently Ubisoft has also admitted it was “surprised” by the low commercial performance of Mario + Rabbids: Sparks Of Hope.

Following this run of bad news at the company, Ubisoft’s CEO Yves Guillermot emailed staff, putting the onus on them to help reverse the company’s fortunes. “Today more than ever, I need your full energy and commitment to ensure we get back on the path to success,” he wrote. “I am also asking that each of you be especially careful and strategic with your spending and initiatives, to ensure we’re being as efficient and lean as possible.

“The ball is in your court to deliver this line-up on time and at the expected level of quality, and show everyone what we are capable of achieving.”

In response, the Ubisoft Paris wing of tech-focused union Solidaires Informatiques called on workers to stage a half-day strike on Friday January 27 from 2-6pm.

Guillermot swiftly apologised for the comments.

In other news, Drake has apparently purchased a 14k gold-plated PSP that was commissioned in 2008 by Pharrell Williams.