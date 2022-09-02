Ubisoft confirms ‘Assassin’s Creed Mirage’ is the next ‘Assassin’s Creed’ game

Ubisoft has confirmed the title of the next Assassin’s Creed game, with more details on Assassin’s Creed Mirage due next week.

Yesterday (September 1) an image shared unofficially made rounds on social media that seemingly confirmed Assassin’s Creed Mirage. At 5pm BST, Ubisoft then confirmed the news, promising a full reveal at next week’s Ubisoft Forward.

Ubisoft Forward is set to take place 10 September at 8pm BST.

Assassin's Creed Mirage is the next Assassin's Creed game. We can't wait to tell you more on September 10 at Ubisoft Forward: 9PM CEST | 12PM PT. #AssassinsCreed pic.twitter.com/92LoEcrrWs — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) September 1, 2022

Earlier this year, it was reported that Ubisoft would be released a new Assassin’s Creed game in later 2022 or early 2023, before the launch of Assassin’s Creed Infinity, an ambitious online service game that will allegedly contain multiple historical settings.

This rumoured project was reportedly originally conceived as an expansion to 2020’s Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla but was then turned into a standalone game.

Anonymous sources said the game, code name Rift, will star Valhalla‘s popular character Basim and will be smaller in scope than recent games in the series. The new game reportedly won’t be a massive open-world role-playing game like previous recent entries, focusing instead more on stealth gameplay.

A spokeswoman for Ubisoft said the company doesn’t comment “on rumours or speculation as they do a disservice to our development teams and community,” before adding that they have “solid and exciting line-up of titles in our pipeline, both established brands with new story twists and features, and brand new IPs that will continue to change the landscape of today’s video games.”

Speaking to Eurogamer last year, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla producer José Araiza confirmed the return of Basim. “I’m not going to give you more details. But yes, you definitely will see more of Basim,” he said.

In other news, Ubisoft has announced that its plan to decommission online services for several older games has been pushed back for a month, giving players longer to activate their single-player downloadable content (DLC).

Yesterday was originally meant to be the day that Ubisoft removed online services for titles including Far Cry 3 and five Assassin’s Creed games, but the studio has pushed that date back to October 1.