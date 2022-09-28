Ubisoft delays release of ‘Skull & Bones’ until 2023

Ubisoft have announced that the release of the much-anticipated Skull & Bones has been delayed once again until next year.

A statement shared by the company said: “Ahoy there, privateers. Our team is hard at work polishing and balancing the experience ahead of the worldwide launch. As a result, we’ve made the tough decision to move our release date to March 9, 2023.

“We’re very eager for you all to get your hands on Skull and Bones and dive in headfirst to the dangerous and exciting world of building your own pirate empire. To give you the best possible experience we’ve decided to take a little more time to make sure we can deliver exactly that.”

It had been announced earlier this year that Skull & Bones would release on the Epic Games Store this November, however that will no longer be the case.

Ubisoft has also announced, however, that an open beta will be held in “the near future” and that details of how to register will be revealed shortly.

It is far from the first time that Skull & Bones’ release has been pushed back. It was originally revealed at Ubisoft’s 2017 E3 press conference and it was reported last year that the lengthy development cycle and multiple delays were due to a string of directorial changes.

Elsewhere, Ubisoft’s CEO Yves Guillemot has shared that the company’s biggest games will start launching with higher asking prices. Skull & Bones will be priced at £65, with Guillemot suggesting that some future titles could cost even more.