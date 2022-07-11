Ubisoft delisting more Steam games like ‘Splinter Cell Blacklist’

Following the news that Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD has been removed from Steam, it’s now been confirmed that Ubisoft is delisting several more games too.

Today (July 11), it was reported that Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD has been unlisted from Steam “at the request of the publisher,” it’s been noticed that the publisher is also planning on removing four other games.



Prince Of Persia: The Forgotten Sands and Splinter Cell Blacklist have both been labelled with a new tag notifying players that their Deluxe editions and all corresponding DLC will be delisted on September 1 (via GamesRadar).

Additionally, Silent Hunter 5: Battle Of the Atlantic and Space Junkies have already been delisted from the platform with the notice reading: “At the request of the publisher, Space Junkies/Silent Hunter 5: Battle Of the Atlantic is no longer available for sale on Steam.”

Earlier this month, Ubisoft did in fact announce that it would be shutting down online services for several older titles including five Assassin’s Creed games.

Among the list of games to be delisted were the previously mentioned Prince Of Persia: The Forgotten Sands and Splinter Cell Blacklist, but it seems the decision has gone into effect today (July 11).

“Closing the online services for some older games allows us to focus our resources on delivering great experiences for players who are playing newer or more popular titles,” Ubisoft said at the time. “To help us achieve this, a number of older titles will be added to our list of decommissioned online services.”

It’s also unconfirmed whether the publisher is planning to delist additional games from the digital PC platform any time soon.

In other news, a V Rising mod allows the player to experience the vampire game in first and third-person.