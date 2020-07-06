Ubisoft Forward set to showcase the latest games, reveals and updates

Ubisoft will be hosting a livestream that aims to showcase the company’s upcoming releases as well as updates on older titles.

Titled Ubisoft Forward, it will air on July 12 at 8pm BST on Twitch and YouTube. The stream will provide more footage for much anticipated titles such as Watch Dogs: Legion and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. The latest battle royale addition Hyper Scape will also be making an appearance during the show. There will be a number of new game announcements and surprises revealed throughout the stream, however it’s unclear what other upcoming games the company will showcase. Advertisement Titles such as Beyond Good And Evil 2 have gone without an update for several years so could be one of the game’s making an appearance.

Viewers who log into their Uplay account during the event will be gifted a free copy of Watch Dogs 2 on PC. There will also be the chance to answer trivia questions and win some rewards for a variety of Ubisoft titles.

Check out the lineup trailer below:

Before the main show, viewers can also jump into a pre-show with the Ubisoft News team as they stream the racing game Trackmania, along with providing a look at updates for past games such as Ghost Recon: Breakpoint and Just Dance 2020. There will also be an in-depth look into a fan favourite Easter egg from The Division 2.

After the main show, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be receiving an extended walkthrough of the game, as well a match of Hyper Scape playing out for players to view.

Devolver Digital will also be hosting a stream this weekend, highlighting some of its upcoming titles.

Meanwhile, Microsoft are all set to bring an Xbox Games Showcase later this month with a new look at Halo Infinite, as well as many other upcoming Xbox Series X games.