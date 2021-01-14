Ubisoft has delayed ‘Riders Republic’ until later in 2021

Ubisoft’s upcoming open-world sports game Riders Republic has faced a delay.

The game was originally announced during a Ubisoft presentation last year and invoked a similar gameplay style to the snow sports game, Steep. It was scheduled to release on February 25, but has now been pushed back to an undisclosed date later this year.

In a statement to fans, the official social channels for the game cited the reason for the delay is to bring “additional time [that] will allow the passionate team to deliver the best fun fueled experience to [its] players”. As of yet, there is no confirmed release date outside of “later this year”.

Read the full statement below:

Riders Republic is one of many Ubisoft titles to face a delay. Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time Remake has moved from January to March 18 to allow the team “more time to complete the game”. Additionally, Far Cry 6 has also been pushed back from its original February launch window to an undisclosed date. Rainbow Six: Quarantine has also reportedly been delayed.

While no new date for Far Cry 6 has surfaced, a retail listing has slated the game to be arriving on April 30, whereas an Xbox store listing has cited the game arriving on May 26. Ubisoft is yet to comment on a new date.

Hogwarts Legacy also joins Riders Republic in receiving a huge delay, after it was announced yesterday the game would no longer be releasing in 2021 and instead would arrive sometime in 2022.