Ubisoft has delayed the release of ‘Riders Republic’ again

Instead of releasing in September, Ubisoft‘s open-world sports game Riders Republic will now be released on October 28.

According to Ubisoft, “the goal with the decision is to give more opportunities for players to test, play firsthand and give feedback to ensure we are bringing the best experiences to market and allow them to reach their full potential.”

The news of Riders Republic‘s delay came alongside the announcement that Rainbow Six Extraction has also been pushed back to 2022. “We believe the new release schedules will allow us to achieve that goal. This is the right decision for our players and for the long-term performance of our games”, the company added.

“We can’t wait for you all to hit the Republic in our upcoming beta! This will be the first time you get to go hands-on in this massive multiplayer playground and we are looking forward to hearing what you think,” says a post on the Ubisoft website.

“To ensure we can deliver the best game for all players, we’ve made the tough decision to delay our release date from September 2 to October 28. This will give us more time to fine tune the experience and give you another chance to jump in before launch and provide feedback” confirms Ubisoft in the press release.

This isn’t the first time Riders Republic has been delayed. The game was originally announced during a 2020 Ubisoft Presentation and was meant to come out February 25 but was pushed back to September at the very start of the year.

The game will feature numerous sport disciplines, including BMX, snowboarding, wingsuits, parachutes and dirt bikes. It will also have the ability to support 64 players at the same time, which is a lot of bikes.

In other news, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 has made franchise history, becoming the fastest game in the Pro Skater series to sell over a million copies.