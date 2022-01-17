Ubisoft is making a VR game about putting out the Notre-Dame fire

Ubisoft is developing a VR game where players control Parisian fire fighters trying to put out the fire at Notre-Dame in 2019.

According to a report by Variety (via PC Gamer), Ubisoft is making the VR game as part of a tie-in with an upcoming documentary called Notre-Dame On Fire.

The “location-based VR escape game” will take around an hour for players to complete and will be set on April 15 2019, when the Notre-Dame cathedral went up in flames.

Speaking to Variety, Deborah Papiernik – senior VP of new business and strategic alliances at Ubisoft – shared the following on what to expect from the game.

“Like any escape game, it’s a question of puzzles and co-operating with your teammates. The idea is to make your way through the cathedral to find relics and to fight the fire, because you have to save Notre Dame [before the clock runs out].”

As mentioned, Ubisoft’s VR game will be made as a tie-in with Notre-Dame On Fire, a docudrama by Jean-Jacques Annaud. Annaud is a French film director that’s best known for directing films like The Name Of The Rose, Seven Years In Tibet and Enemy At The Gates.

According to Papiernik, Annaud reached out to Ubisoft because “he knew that we had a special attachment to Notre Dame”. Subsequently, the VR game was created using Annaud’s screenplay, something Papiernik says “offered our team food for thought for our adaptation”.

The VR game for Notre-Dame On Fire is set to release in March 2022, at the same time as the docudrama.

