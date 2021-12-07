Ubisoft is now officially selling NFTs

Ubisoft, the publisher behind Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry, is now selling NFTs.

Ubisoft Quartz, which Ubisoft is calling the ‘first playable NFTs’ will debut in Ghost Recon Breakpoint. The first announced item, which Ubisoft has called ‘Digits’ will be a mask that players can use in-game.

The trailer promises that each item will have a unique serial number will track the names of everyone who has owned the item and that players will be able to sell their items. It’s unclear whether this would be for real money or for a platform-wide currency.

The announcement video, which currently sits at around four thousand views, has over one thousand dislikes, which can be viewed via a Chrome extension “Return YouTube Dislike” following YouTube’s decision to hide the metric from public viewers.

The comment section isn’t taking the news well, with the top comment reading:

“Imagine if Ubisoft actually put some thought on making games that people like except endlessly trying to print money”

Another comment reads:

“You know I don’t think I’ve seen sadder things than the game industry getting into NFTs. Genuinely painful. Be better than this Ubisoft”

In November, it was reported that the publisher was considering NFTs a large part of the future of its business.

Speaking on an earnings call (as spotted by IBT), CEO Yves Guillemot said that the games industry “is changing regularly with lots of new revolutions happening,” and that Ubisoft “consider[s] blockchain one of those revolutions.”

Guillemot added that use of blockchain technology “will imply more play-to-earn that will enable more players to actually earn content, own content, and we think it’s going to grow the industry quite a lot.”

