Ubisoft is planning “immersive” ‘Assassin’s Creed’ music concerts for series’ 15th anniversary

To celebrate 15 years of the Assassin’s Creed franchise, Ubisoft is launching a series of “immersive concerts” in 2022, focusing on the soundtracks to the series.

Created in conjunction with Overlook Events, the Assassin’s Creed Symphonic Adventure events will kick off in Paris, France on October 29, 2022, before heading off on a World Tour throughout 2023. The first date is especially prestigious, marking not only Assassin’s Creed’s 15th anniversary but also the 90th anniversary of the iconic Grand Rex venue where it will be held.

Overlook Events says that the Symphonic Adventure concerts will feature “a full orchestra and choir in a unique and immersive concert experience that covers the musical journey of Assassin’s Creed from its ancient origins through to modern-day Animus settings.”

The narrative of the games will be “at the heart of the music experience”, with audiences able to “follow each game with its individual musical identity”. The immersive aspect comes in the form of “video, lighting and special sound effects”, including “video montages on screen, perfectly synchronized with the orchestra, choir, and soloists.”

“Music has always played a pivotal role in the Assassin’s Creed experience and I’m thrilled to join Overlook Events’ Symphonic Adventures Concert in celebrating the music, mythology and rich stories of the Assassin’s Creed series,” said Jesper Kyd, key composer on the original games, via statement. “I hope you will join us for this exciting new concert production touring in 2022 and beyond.”

The event’s official website reveals that the performance will be split into four parts over two acts, with music from the very first game, released in 2007, through to the most recent entry, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. It also teases a “surprise” for the final number of the night.

Dates for the remaining stops of the World Tour have yet to arrive, but tickets for the opening Paris show go on sale from 5 PM BST today, December 21.

