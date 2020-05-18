Ubisoft sues Apple, Google for selling ‘Rainbow Six: Siege’ clone

Video game publisher Ubisoft has filed a lawsuit against Apple and Google for selling a game that’s a “near carbon copy” of the company’s 2015 title, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege.

According to a report from Bloomberg, the lawsuit stems from both companies’ refusal to pull a clone of Ubisoft’s wildly popular Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege from their respective Google Play and Apple App stores. The game in question is Area F2, a mobile FPS by Ejoy.com, a subsidiary of Alibaba, that Ubisoft copies Rainbow Six: Siege.

Ubisoft claims that Area F2 copies “virtually every aspect” of Rainbow Six: Siege, including its user interface, the final score screen and the operator selection screen. The company also added that Rainbow Six: Siege “is among the most popular competitive multiplayer games in the world, and is among Ubisoft’s most valuable intellectual properties”.

The video game publisher also said it had notified Apple and Google that Area F2 infringes upon the copyright of its famous shooter franchise, and that the companies have refused to remove the game from their respective digital marketplaces.

Area F2, which launched last month, is described as “the first Close-Quarters Battle shooting game on mobile” that enables players to battle in “ultra-realistic environments as attacker and defender, playing as one of a wide selection of agents, each with their own special ability”. The game is currently available on iOS and Android.

Ubisoft’s online multiplayer FPS, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege, was first released in 2015, and grew steadily over the last few years to become one of the world’s most popular and online games. It is currently available on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

