Ubisoft looking into corrupted save issues for ‘Watch Dogs: Legion’ on PC

Following feedback of corrupted save issues for Watch Dogs: Legion on PC, Ubisoft is looking into fixing the problem.

Many have taken to the company’s forums and Reddit to alert the developers of a game breaking glitch in the PC version of Watch Dogs: Legion. Players found that saving upon exiting the game is taking a substantial amount of time, whilst others have reported game crashes followed by corrupted save data.

Since Watch Dogs: Legion only operates one save file, the issue is causing players to lose hours of game time, or their progress entirely. Ubisoft has since come forward and confirmed to PC Gamer that it is working on a patch.

According to a company representative who spoke to the site, the developer is “aware some players are having difficulties” and will be “looking to address these issues in an upcoming patch by November 9”. They also added that the developer will have “more information on the contents of the patch in the coming days.”

While many players wait, certain Reddit users have shared walkarounds to combat the issue till the patch drops. One way involves disabling the cloud save service and disconnecting from Ubisoft Connect, with another involving changing the PC’s settings.

Watch Dogs: Legion was also recently reported to have been hacked. A ransomware group known as Egregor has allegedly leaked the source code of the game online after their ransom demands were said to have not been met.

The game is available now for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Google Stadia, with a next-gen version arriving on both the PS5 and Xbox Series consoles release dates.