Ubisoft Montpellier is hiring for an unannounced game

Ubisoft Montpellier is currently working on Beyond Good and Evil 2, but a new job listing mentions an unannounced game.

A post on LinkedIn from the studio states: “We are looking for a Community Developer to manage the community strategy of Beyond Good and Evil 2 and an unannounced game.”

The hire needs to be an “expert in digital and communication, fluent English/ French and have a solid experience in digital marketing and digital creations.”

Beyond Good and Evil 2 was originally announced in 2017 and will be a prequel to the original released in 2003. There has been little announced about the game since its reveal trailer, and it is unlikely that the unannounced project will see any light until Beyond Good and Evil 2 is closer to release.

Veteran designer Michel Ancel was working on Beyond Good and Evil 2 when he decided to step away from the company to focus on a career in wildlife. He said that his departure would not affect the development of Beyond Good and Evil 2.

In a statement on Instagram, Ancel said, “Today is very special for me. After more than 30 years, I’ve decided to stop working on video games and fully focus on my second passion: wildlife.”

He added, “Many of you might want to know what will happen to Wild and BGE2. No worries, since many months now the teams are autonomous and the projects are going super well. Beautiful things to be seen soon.”

It was later reported (via Kotaku) that Ancel’s departure was actually because of his own toxic leadership, which he called “fake news”.

