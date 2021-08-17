Ubisoft narrative writer “incredibly proud” of ‘Rainbow Six Siege’ transgender operator

Ubisoft narrative writer Simon Ducharme has shared his immense pride at being able to help introduce the first transgender operator in Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege.

Speaking via his own personal Twitter account, Ducharme shared how “incredibly proud” he is to help bring new character Osa to the game.

“So here it is. Osa is a trans woman, and I’m incredibly proud. I couldn’t have done this without the guidance of our amazing consultants, @JadeWhirl, @BirdTickler and @CaptainFluke. I love all three of you, and I thank you for trusting me to write Osa’s story,” the full quote from Ducharme reads.

The trailer for Rainbow Six Siege – Crystal Guard can be watched below:

“The decision to create a transgender character was made early on, as part of our initiative to have an inclusive roster of Operators,” Ducharme further explained, when speaking to GameSpot.

“The consultants, all of whom are trans people, wanted to make sure that Osa was presented as authentically and organically as possible.” He adds. “She was written by a queer person and she is voiced by a trans woman – and while her identity is certainly influenced by her gender, who she is in the Siege universe is centered on her talents, her influence on Nighthaven, and her close friendship to Kali.”

Alongside Osa’s inclusion, a new update has been made to several maps, including Bank, Clubhouse and Coastline.

Rainbow Six Siege is available to download across PlayStation, Xbox and Microsoft Windows.

Earlier today, Ubisoft confirmed that Rainbow Six Siege is getting changes to its competitive ladder to encourage players to progress further.

