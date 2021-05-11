Ubisoft plans to brand all first-party games as “Ubisoft Originals”

Ubisoft has announced plans to brand all of its first-party games as “Ubisoft Originals” with immediate effect.

The video game developer confirmed in a statement to Eurogamer that the label will be featured on its future in-house titles. “Moving forward ‘The Ubisoft Original’ mention is attached to all of Ubisoft’s games created in-house by our talented developers,” said a Ubisoft spokesperson.

The branding first appeared last week when the company revealed The Division: Heartland, the latest instalment in the long-running series of Tom Clancy’s games. The game is being developed by Red Storm Entertainment for PC and consoles, with a targeted release date of between 2021 and 2022.

Advertisement

More notably, as Ubisoft historically and currently develops the vast majority of its games internally, the tag “Originals” may suggest that the company could potentially be looking to expand into publishing third-party titles. However, Ubisoft did not comment on this possibility, per PC Gamer.

Rival developer and publisher EA has a similarly named programme called EA Originals, which was launched in 2017. However, this initiative is specifically targeted at indie games and developers – such as Hazelight Studios’ It Takes Two and Zoink’s Fe – and is not used for EA’s internal developments.

In other Ubisoft news, the company hired a new Chief People Officer (CPO) last month following reports of workplace toxicity last year. The company’s new CPO is Anika Grant, who formerly served as the Global HR Director at Dyson, and Senior Director of HR at Uber before that.