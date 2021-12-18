Ubisoft promises early 2022 update on delayed ‘The Settlers’ game

Despite being announced by Ubisoft in 2018, little has been said since about a new entry in The Settlers series. However, in a recent tweet the developer revealed more information is coming in January 2022.

Two days ago (December 16), Ubisoft finally tweeted that it would announce more information about its real-time strategy, city building title early next year. The tweet also included a link to The Settlers website, which while currently very sparse invites potential players to register via Ubisoft Connect PC or Epic Games Store for the chance to play early.

The Settlers is back! Tune-in January 2022 for more news and register now for a chance to play. — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) December 16, 2021

The Settlers franchise is one of Ubisoft’s oldest and longest running series. Originally released in 1993, Ubisoft Dusseldorf announced its intentions to release a new game at Gamescom 2018, showing an announcement trailer which was well received by fans. The game was originally predicted to release around autumn 2019.

Players have had to wait a few years longer than originally expected, with no news coming out for the game over the last two years. With this announcement promising new information and the chance to play the game, it seems that a full release should be expected next year.

There are concerns however, as Ubisoft has recently announced Ubisoft Quartz, a programme to introduce NFTs and blockchains into its games. In a surprise meeting this week, Yves Guillemot, Ubisoft’s CEO announced that he supports the decision to include NFTs in its games. He went on to say that there will be “much more” blockchain integration in the future, including players “taking agency in game creation” and the ability to “build and sell virtual houses”.

While NFTs have not been confirmed for The Settlers, the information released during this meeting makes it seem likely that this will be a part of January’s announcement.

