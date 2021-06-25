Ubisoft removes fan-made ‘Goldeneye’ levels from ‘Far Cry 5’

Recreations of every level from the N64 classic Goldeneye 007 have been removed from Far Cry 5‘s arcade mode by Ubisoft.

The project was by YouTuber Krollywood, which took over 3 years and 1400 hours to complete, featured iconic levels such as the Dam opener and Cradle finale recreated in painstaking detail.

But owing to a copyright claim from MGM, Ubisoft has removed the levels for download. It is now unlikely they will ever be restored for consoles although there may be workarounds for PC modders.

Confirmed, MGM took down the GoldenEye maps from Far Cry 5. I'll update with how to play them on PC soon. pic.twitter.com/p8z5zTMuoA — Graslu00 (@Graslu00) June 24, 2021

In a brief statement, Krollywood confirmed they received an email from Ubisoft after they were contacted by MGM who co-own the rights to the James Bond franchise.

Krollywood added they were sad about the deletion and that they still own the levels but does not know any legal way to upload them now they are on Ubisoft’s radar.

In response to Kotaku, Ubisoft sent a statement which reads, “In following the guidelines within the ‘Terms of Use’, there were maps created within Far Cry 5 arcade that have been removed due to copyright infringement claims from a right [sic] holder received by Ubisoft and are currently unavailable.”

Ubisoft also said that they “respect the intellectual property rights of others and expect our users to do the same. This matter is currently with the map’s creator and the rights holder and we have nothing further to share at this time”.

This isn’t the only recreation of Goldeneye 007 that was revealed this year. A cancelled but complete remake for Xbox 360 was leaked and shared online at the end of January 2021. Planned features included speedruns, online multiplayer and achievements. A 2 hour playthrough video of the cancelled remake also surfaced around the same time.

In other news, Konami have launched a closed beta test for their social deduction style online game Crimesight. The sign-up period for the closed beta runs until July 10 and is available to wishlist on Steam now.