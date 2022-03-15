Ubisoft removes Spetsnaz operator biographies from ‘Rainbow Six Siege’

Ubisoft has removed biographies from several characters in Rainbow Six Siege that were portrayed as current or former Spetsnaz operators.

As reported by SiegeGG (via The Loadout), all biographies from operators connected to Russia’s special forces, the Spetsnaz, have been removed from the game. This means that unlike other playable characters in the game, these operators have no background story available.

The affected operators in Rainbow Six Siege are Tachanka, Fuze, Glaz, Kapkan and Finka – all characters who were born in the former Soviet Union.

Advertisement

It’s likely that this is in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has been ongoing since February 24.

Although Ubisoft has not commented on the removals and they have not been mentioned on the latest Rainbow Six Siege patch notes, the company recently shared that it had halted all of its sales in Russia.

Prior to that, Ubisoft announced it would be providing financial aid and alternate housing to its developers situated in Kyiv.

“Our top priority is to take care of the safety and wellbeing of our teams and their families,” shared Ubisoft on March 1. “In addition to a more than [£839,507/€1million] fund dedicated to supporting our Ukrainian teams, we are donating to the Ukrainian Red Cross, Save the Children and the solidarity fund set up by the Bank of Ukraine.”

Beyond Rainbow Six Siege, companies within the gaming industry have issued various responses to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in recent weeks.

Advertisement

Yesterday (March 14), Kyiv-based developer GSC Game World announced that it would halt sales of Stalker 2 in Russia, claiming that “every penny of taxes that go to the Russian Federation is financing the murder of our children and loved ones, the destruction of our cities”.

The developer also changed Stalker 2‘s subtitle to Heart Of Chornobyl to reflect how the area is spelt in Ukrainian.