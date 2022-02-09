Ubisoft reportedly set to release new ‘Assassin’s Creed’ title before ‘Infinity’

Ubisoft are reportedly set to release a new Assassin’s Creed title in the near future.

According to a report from Blomberg, the currently-unnamed project was originally conceived as a expansion to 2020’s Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla but has been turned into a standalone game.

Anonymous sources said the game, code name Rift, will star the Valhalla‘s popular character Basim and will be smaller in scope than recent games in the series. The new game reportedly won’t be a massive open-world role-playing game like previous recent entries, focusing instead more on stealth gameplay, and is planned for later this year or 2023.

It’s rumoured that Rift will arrive before Assassin’s Creed Infinity, an ambitious online service game that will allegedly contain multiple historical settings.

A spokeswoman for Ubisoft said the company doesn’t comment “on rumours or speculation as they do a disservice to our development teams and community,” before adding that they have “solid and exciting line-up of titles in our pipeline, both established brands with new story twists and features, and brand new IPs that will continue to change the landscape of today’s video games.”

Speaking to Eurogamer last year, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla producer José Araiza confirmed the return of Basim. “I’m not going to give you more details. But yes, you definitely will see more of Basim,” he said.

Assassin’s Creed Infinity was confirmed to be in development last year.

A blog from the company’s website stated that Assassin’s Creed Infinity is being made in a “collaborative, cross studio structure between Ubisoft Montreal and Ubisoft Quebec, that will guide, grow, evolve, and define the overall future of Assassin’s Creed“.

Traditionally, development of Assassin’s Creed games have passed between studios in order to release a new instalment on an annual basis – though it decided to break from this release schedule after Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey.

“Rather than continuing to pass the baton from game to game, we profoundly believe (Infinity) is an opportunity for one of Ubisoft’s most beloved franchises to evolve in a more integrated and collaborative manner that’s less centred on studios and more focused on talent and leadership, no matter where they are within Ubisoft.”