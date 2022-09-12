Ubisoft reveals first gameplay trailer for ‘The Division: Heartland’

During an Ubisoft Forward live stream presentation this weekend (September 10), Ubisoft has revealed the first gameplay trailer for The Division: Heartland.

Described as a survival multiplayer shooter “set in small-town America within the Division universe”, The Division: Heartland has no definitive release date yet, but Ubisoft says it can be expected between 2022 and 2023 for PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

Ubisoft explains that The Division: Heartland is a “standalone free-to-play” game and introduces new characters in a rural setting, which is quite the contrast from the series’ main game settings of New York and Washington D.C. The developer also confirmed that Red Storm, a “veteran team who has worked on the franchise since the first The Division game” is behind the new instalment.

Advertisement

Players will take on the role of Division agents, fighting alongside and against other agents in order to “explore the secrets” of the new rural environment and answering distress calls “to uncover the ever-evolving mysteries of a rural community in mid-crisis”.

Ubisoft has invited players to register their interest for beta testing now, although a date for when these commence is yet to be announced. Anyone interested can sign up at the official website for The Division: Heartland.

Ubisoft also announced the arrival of the closed beta for The Division: Resurgence throughout the Ubisoft Forward presentation. A free-to-play mobile game set in New York City, The Division: Resurgence closed beta registrations are open now and potential players can sign up for more information and get involved at the game’s official website or on Google Play.

In other gaming news, a Nintendo Direct has been announced for tomorrow (September 13) but it will not be streamed live in the UK out of a mark of respect for Queen Elizabeth II. Instead, those based in the UK can view it on Nintendo UK’s YouTube channel after 4PM BST.