Ubisoft has unveiled gameplay and story details for the upcoming Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope, which is exclusive to the Nintendo Switch.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope mixes elements of the Mario series with Ubisoft’s Rabbids characters.

The next sequel in the series will incorporate elements of Super Mario Galaxy, including a Rabbid Rosalina, who was one of the main characters in Galaxy.

Mario, Luigi and Princess Peach will also feature in the game alongside a Rabbid Luigi and Rabbid Peach.

Sparks Of Hope will follow the cast of characters as they battle against Cursa, who the developers describe as ‘unlike anything encountered before’.

The cast of heroes will be joined by a new ally in the form of ‘Sparks’. Created from the merging of Lumas and Rabbids, the Sparks will support the characters in their battle against cursa.

Developers Ubisoft Milan, who worked on the previous title in the series, discussed how the game will feature an ‘easy to play experience, that’s difficult to master for new players’.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope will launch in 2022.

Nintendo accidentally announced Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope earlier today, ahead of Ubisoft Forward.

Ubisoft has also announced that Rainbow: Six Extraction will release on September 16, according to an announcement during the Ubisoft Forward stream at E3.

The spin-off from Rainbow Six: Siege will have cross-play, and allow teams of one to three players to enter maps filled with aliens as they attempt to rescue other operators.